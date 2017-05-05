Register
22:13 GMT +305 May 2017
Live
    Search
    USS George H.W. Bush

    ‘Bad Behavior’: Iranian Drones Pester US Vessels in Persian Gulf

    © AP Photo/ Thanassis Stavrakis
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 74 0 0

    As US vessels launch airstrikes against Daesh in Syria and Iraq from the USS George H. W. Bush and its strike group, Iranian surveillance drones have become a regular nuisance.

    An Iranian drone was first reported to have flown over a US vessel in January 2016, when an unmanned aerial spy vehicle flew over the USS Harry S. Truman and the French carrier Charles DeGaulle. The craft was determined to be of no threat after a Navy MH-60 helicopter was dispatched to investigate.

    The Danish frigate Peter Willemoes, which along with other escort ships has been with the Bush and its group since January help shore up the vessel’s defenses. The carrier also has its own built-in defense systems.

    The new attack drone called Saegheh or Thunderbolt in an undisclosed location in Iran.
    © AP Photo/ Sepahnews
    Iran Debuts Drone Based on Commandeered US Model

    The Bush’s commanding officer, Capt. Will Pennington, told Military.com, "That is a capability that the entire world is getting, and Iran is no different … These aren't small, radio-controlled drones. They're reconnaissance."

    Pennington said that now Iranian UAVs are being detected almost daily, and that crewmembers employ a number of tactics to keep them at bay, saying, "We almost always have a substantial heads-up … and then we have a series of procedures that we train to that gradually, or not gradually, escalate our defensive position and our level of readiness."

    Outside of an incident in March when Iranian fast-attack boats headed toward the Bush as it made its way to the Persian Gulf through the Strait of Hormuz, the encounters between US and Iranian vessels have been cordial, but Pennington and officials on board remain on alert. 

    Drone test flight
    © Flickr/ Richard Unten
    Unknown Surveillance Drone Shot Down in Western Iran

    After the March incident, The National quoted Rear Admiral Kenneth Whitesell as saying, "It’s unprofessional behaviour, it’s harassment behaviour and it’s something you wouldn’t expect when you’ve got 100 giant vessels per day going through the Strait of Hormuz, and – at least from the flow of oil – the most critical strait in the world … This is their routine behaviour, which in any other area of the world, any other maritime environment, this would be seen as a violation of international law."

    He noted that "a number" of Iranian ships with unclear intentions approached the carrier days ago, compelling the ship to launch helicopters ensuring there was no imminent threat. The captain added that even minor encounters have to be taken seriously.

    "We have to treat each day as an open mind, and while it's important to categorize patterns, any day could be the day," Pennington explained. "It's important to understand what's routine, but you can't afford to be lackadaisical. You've got to respect the capability that is resident in a country that has demonstrated they're willing to support and participate in bad behavior."

    Related:

    US to Violate Iranian Nuclear Deal If Extends Sanctions – Iran’s Vice President
    Trump vs. Tehran: 'Ripping Up Iran Deal Would Cause US Credibility to Plummet'
    Peaceful Atom: China Helps Iran Improve Arak Nuclear Reactor
    US Vows to 'Strictly' Comply With Iran Nuclear Deal Despite Policy Review
    Turkey's Actions in Iraq Violate Sovereignty, Territorial Integrity - Iran
    Tags:
    USS George H.W. Bush, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps, US Navy, Iran, Persian Gulf
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Global Port Authority
    Global Port Authority
    T-72B3 tank
    T-72B3, a Sporty Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok