Russia to Rearm Strategic Missile Forces With 5th-Generation Arms by 2027

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — All missile divisions of Russia's Strategic Missile Forces (RVSN) will be rearmed with 5th-generation ballistic missile systems by 2027, the Russian Defense Ministry said Friday.
"The development and adoption of a new missile system with a heavy missile, as well as new systems with missiles of a lighter class, will completely change the composition of the strike group of the Strategic Missile Forces: until 2027, all missile divisions will be rearmed with missile systems of the 5th-generation," the ministry said in a press release citing RVSN Commander Col. Gen. Sergei Karakayev.
The RS-24 Yars was introduced into service in July 2010.
It is an upgraded version of the Topol-M ballistic missile (also a fifth-generation missile) that can be fired both from a mobile launcher and silo.
In the course of its development, the experience of the military operation of fifth generation's mobile ground missile systems was taken into account.
All comments
Show new comments (0)