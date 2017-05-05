Register
20:42 GMT +305 May 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    'Top Secret': UK Government Still Hiding Its Role in CIA Torture and Abduction

    'Top Secret': UK Government Still Hiding Its Role in CIA Torture and Abduction

    CC0 / Pixabay /
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 9030

    An attempt to prosecute former MI6 counterterrorism chief Sir Mark Allen for his role in the rendition and torture of Libyan dissidents may be heard partially in secret – the latest example of the UK government trying to prevent the full picture of its involvement in "extraordinary rendition" from becoming public knowledge.

    "Extraordinary rendition" is the deliberate apprehension and transfer of detainees to foreign countries for interrogation, without legal protections from torture or other ill-treatment. During the "War on Terror" potentially thousands of people were subjected to the practice, with hundreds of CIA flights transporting rendered prisoners over and into Europe.

    Concerns about the UK's role in facilitating "extraordinary rendition" were first raised in 2005, and were initially denied, before being admitted in 2008.

    ​The refusal of government agencies to fully disclose official complicity in the program has been branded a "scandal" that demands investigation by Conservative MP Andrew Tyrie, chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Extraordinary Rendition

    Libya former rebels' Tripoli military commander Abdel Hakim Belhaj delivers his speech during a gathering against ousted Moammar Gadhafi on the Green Square renamed Martyrs Square in Tripoli, Libya, Friday, Sept. 9, 2011.
    © AP Photo/ Francois Mori
    'We Enter a Trump Era With No One Held to Account': UK to Be Sued Over Rendition

    He has urged the UK's Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) to provide MPs and peers with evidence gathered during investigations into the rendition of terror suspects, to no avail. Likewise, Members of the European Parliament are calling for a full investigation into "barbaric" torture techniques carried out by the CIA on European soil. 

    Allen is alleged to have played a role in the abduction and "extraordinary rendition" of Abdel Hakim Belhaj and his pregnant wife Fatima in 2004. Belhaj and Sami al-Saadi, another Libyan dissident also abducted in East Asia, were flown by the CIA to Libya, then under Muammar Gaddafi's leadership. The men were repeatedly tortured, and their families forcibly returned to Libya.

    ​Evidence implicating Allen and MI6 in their ordeal was revealed in correspondence discovered inside the abandoned office of Moussa Koussa, Gaddafi's Foreign Minister and Intelligence Chief, following Gaddafi's violent overthrow in 2011. However, Allen has consistently denied any involvement.    

    Abdel Hakim Belhaj
    © AP Photo/ Francois Mori, File
    Abdel Hakim Belhaj

    Belhaj has said he knows the words of Allen's communiques by heart — the MI6 officer referred to him and his wife as "air cargo," and "cheered" their arrival in Libya.

    "Years have passed since my first summer in Gaddafi's Tajoura prison. It feels like moments since I was hung strappado in Gaddafi's cells, since my, heavy with child, was turned out of her cell to give birth. Moments since our son, born early, with no more heft than a loaf of bread, clung to his tiny life.  I wonder how Fatima's pain weighed in the balance in [Allen's] deal with Gaddafi. Perhaps he felt her suffering was a price that had to be paid. The ends justified means measured in innocent human life," Belhaj previously wrote.

    ​However, in June 2016, following a four-year investigation by Scotland Yard, which considered 28,000 pages of evidence, the Crown Prosecution Service announced there were insufficient grounds to charge Allen. The decision is being challenged by Reprieve, on behalf of the victims — UK Government prosecutors have admitted Allen was involved in the operation and sought political approval for it.

    "Following careful review, I have concluded the suspect had; been in communication with individuals from the foreign countries responsible for the detention and transfer of the Belhadj and Al Saadi families; disclosed aspects of what was occurring to others within this country; sought political authority for some of his actions albeit not within a formal written process nor in detail which covered all his communications and conduct," the CPS said.

    ​Ben Jaffey QC, representing Belhaj and his wife, argues the case is criminal, as rendition operations amount to misconduct in public office. Belhaj and Boudchar are concurrently suing the FCO in a civil claim, seeking an apology and a token £1 (US$1,29) in damages. Nonetheless, they fear proceedings will be deliberately delayed for years due to legal appeals, objections and general official obstinacy. The case was originally lodged in 2012.

    "When top MI6 officials and a former Foreign Secretary are investigated for rendition and torture, you'd think prosecutors would sup with a very long spoon. How are victims meant to have confidence in open, British justice when prosecutors ask the very department involved in the case to help them make an application for a secret trial?" said Cori Crider, a solicitor for rendition victims at Reprieve.

    The decision to hold Belhaj's case in secret is said to stem from the court not being able to determine whether the case is criminal or civil — although at a High Court hearing, challenging the Director of Public Prosecutions' decision not to charge Allen, it emerged the DPP had asked the Foreign and Commonwealth Office to intervene and seek a "closed material procedure" (secret hearing) so sensitive security evidence could not be viewed by claimants.

    Confidential CPS files relating to the case are said to have been passed to the FCO — Allen's former employer — so it can assess what if any information should be allowed into the public domain.

    The news follows ministers successfully successfully pushing for secret courts to be used in a similar case related to UK involvement in War on Terror-era renditions in March.

    In that case, two men, Amanatullah Ali and Yunus Rahmatullah, are challenging the Foreign Office over its involvement in their rendition. The pair were detained by UK authorities in Iraq, and rendered to US custody in Afghanistan where they were held without charge, trial or access to a lawyer for a decade. Their detention was based on false intelligence and mistaken identity.

    Campaigners argue government ministers continue to mislead Parliament concerning the case, claiming the two were involved in a terror group.  

    Related:

    'We Enter a Trump Era With No One Held to Account': UK to Be Sued Over Rendition
    Top MI5 Lawyer to Be Grilled Over Torture, Rendition Intel at Guantanamo Inquiry
    Political Interference? UK Challenged Over Role in Libyan Rendition Prosecution
    Britain's Failure to Reveal All About Terror Rendition a 'Scandal' – UK MP
    Tags:
    kidnap, coverup, extraordinary rendition, rendition program, War on Terror, abduction, torture, Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), MI6, Sir Mark Allen, Britain, Middle East, United Kingdom, Libya
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Global Port Authority
    Global Port Authority
    T-72B3 tank
    T-72B3, a Sporty Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok