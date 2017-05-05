Vilnius Mobilizes 2,000 Reservists Amid 'Lightning Strike' Drills

VILNIUS (Sputnik) — Lithuania has launched a mobilization of 2,000 reservists as part of the largest national military exercises in 2017, the press service of the country's Defense Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

"The reservists should come to the conscription stations to confirm their personal details," the statement said speaking about the participation of 2,000 reservists in the drills codenamed Lightning Strike 2017.

The statement added that the conscription stations for the reservists, who had served in 2000-2012, were opened in 12 cities across the country.

According to the statement, the servicemen would practice their skills in three-week drills in summer and in fall.

The Lightning Strike 2017, the largest Lithuania's military exercises, kicked off on April 28 and would end on Sunday. The drill aimed at working out the cooperation between the Lithuanian army and police.