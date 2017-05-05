Register
04:02 GMT +305 May 2017
Live
    Search
    A customer looks at a SIG Sauer hand gun at a gun show held by Florida Gun Shows, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2016, in Miami.

    US Army’s 101st Airborne First to Receive New Service Pistol to Replace M9

    © AP Photo/ Lynne Sladky
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 67 0 0

    The US Army announced on Wednesday that the 101st Airborne Division will be its first unit to be equipped with the SIG Sauer P320 semi-automatic pistol, winner of the 2016 Modular Handgun System (MHS) competition. The P320 is meant to eventually replace the Beretta M9 as the US Military’s standard service pistol.

    The $580 million, 10-year contract is expected to involve the purchase of more than 400,000 handguns, according to military equipment organization Program Executive Office Soldier (PEO Soldier). The Army will get 195,000, the Air Force 130,000, the Navy 61,000 and the Marines 35,000.

    Lieutenant Colonel Steve Power, leader of PEO Soldier's individual weapons division, sung the gun's praises at the National Defense Industrial Association's 2017 Armaments Systems Forum.  "It has increased lethality, faster target acquisition, better reliability," he said.

    The word "modular" in "Modular Handgun System" refers to the P320's multiple grip sizes and flexibility for accessories like flashlights. Adaptability for a variety of operators and conditions was one of the key qualities the Army sought out during the MHS contest.

    US Army soldiers
    © AFP 2017/ Alik Keplicz
    Sig Sauer Wins $580Mln Handgun, Ammo Contract for US Military - Pentagon

    SIG Sauer won the MHS contest that the Army and Air Force held in 2016 to choose the M9's replacement. Twelve pistols were entered into the competition, and in January 2017 the Army announced SIG Sauer as the winner. "The Army determined that this MHS (full size handgun, compact handgun, ammunition, and ancillary components) was the best value in terms of its performance capability, the terms and conditions of the vendor's proposal, and price," reads the accompanying media release.

    Glock, which also entered the competition, filed a protest with the Government Accountability Office (GAO). Given the size and scope of the contract, a protest from one of the runners-up was expected.

    However, the Army is free to continue to develop the specifics of the P320 roll-out until the GAO makes its ruling in early June.

    Sig Sauer
    © Flickr/ Zorin Denu
    US Army Confirms 9mm Sig Sauer for Handgun System

    "Our first fielding of this is going to the 101st Airborne Division at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, by the end of the calendar year," Power said.

    The 101st Airborne is one of the Army's most elite and famous units, nicknamed "the tip of the spear" by former US Defense Secretary Robert Gates. Some 1,400 members of the Division are currently deployed in Afghanistan in operations against al-Qaeda in Daesh.

    The SIG Sauer is already in use by the Royal Thai Police, which purchased more than 150,000 of the handguns in 2015.

    Related:

    In the Firing Line: Europol Struggles With Illegal Handgun Conversion
    iFire: Handgun Disguised as Smartphone Revealed in US
    Kalashnikov Corporation Working on Killer Pistol to Complement Rifle Range
    Semi-Automatic Pistol Made on 3D-Printer
    US 101st Airborne Division to Leave Liberia After Helping Contain Ebola
    Tags:
    armament, weapon, handguns, pistol, Sig Sauer P320, Glock, Sig Sauer, 101st Airborne Division
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    WWII Full-Scale War Machine Replicas Built by Russian Enthusiast
    WWII Full-Scale War Machine Replicas Built by Russian Enthusiast
    Satanic Veteran's Monument Cartoon
    Keep the Devil Way Down in the Hole
    T-72B3 tank
    T-72B3, a Sporty Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok