Russian Nuke-Capable Bombers Patrol Alaska in 'Safe and Professional' Manner

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The flight of Russian bombers and fighter jets off the west coast off Alaska on Wednesday was conducted in a safe and professional manner, North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) spokesperson Capt. Ashleigh Peck told Sputnik.
"We would categorize it [Russian flight] as safe and professional," Peck stated on Thursday.
"It’s not unprecedented," Peck noted. "We have seen it before."
In April, the United States detected a series of three bomber flights in and around Alaska.
Defense Department spokesperson Capt. Jeff Davis said the flights of Russian strategic bombers were all conducted in a safe and professional manner with deference to US airspace.
All comments
Show new comments (0)