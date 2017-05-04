Give Me Fire: US Deploys Three Black Hawk Helicopters, 50 Troops to Poland

WARSAW (Sputnik) — According to the military news outlet Defence24.pl, the arrival of other US military aircraft, such as AH-64 Apache and CH-47 Chinook helicopters, is also expected in the near future.
Media reported February, citing Polish Defense Minister Antoni Macierewicz, that the delivery of the Black Hawk helicopters was expected as part of a contract to replace 14 of Poland’s Soviet-designed Mil Mi-8, Mi-14 and Mi-17 helicopters.
Reacting to NATO's move, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that Moscow has no plans to attack any NATO member.
