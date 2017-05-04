Give Me Fire: US Deploys Three Black Hawk Helicopters, 50 Troops to Poland

WARSAW (Sputnik) — According to the military news outlet Defence24.pl, the arrival of other US military aircraft, such as AH-64 Apache and CH-47 Chinook helicopters, is also expected in the near future.

Media reported February, citing Polish Defense Minister Antoni Macierewicz, that the delivery of the Black Hawk helicopters was expected as part of a contract to replace 14 of Poland’s Soviet-designed Mil Mi-8, Mi-14 and Mi-17 helicopters.

In January, almost 1,000 US soldiers and the first shipment of the equipment for the US tank brigade arrived in Poland as part of the Atlantic Resolve mission of NATO. At the summit in Warsaw in July 2016, the alliance decided to send international battalions formed by the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada and the United States to Poland, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia to deter alleged Russian aggression.

Reacting to NATO's move, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that Moscow has no plans to attack any NATO member.