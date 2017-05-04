India Test-Fires Medium Range Agni-II Ballistic Missile

New Delhi (Sputnik) — The missile was launched from a mobile launcher located on Abdul Kalam Island off Odisha coast at 10:23 am (IST). A mobile launcher can be moved anywhere, including rugged areas, and is, by its very nature, less vulnerable to air strikes. Last week, India also tested its Agni-III missile which can hit targets up to 3,000 kilometers.
The missile, which is equipped with state-of-the-art avionics and advanced onboard computer, has the latest features to correct and guide in-flight disturbances. Agni-II uses solid fuel as a propellant. Solid fuel is compact and non-corrosive and has a greater shelf life and permits greater mobility, survivability, and maneuverability.
India tested the BrahMos III land attack version on Wednesday and the long range tactical version on Tuesday.
All comments
Show new comments (0)