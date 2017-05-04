Northrop Grumman to Upgrade Global Hawk Drone Battlefield Communications System

© AP Photo/ GLOBE NEWSWIRE US Global Hawk Drone Arrives at Base in Japan to Monitor North Korea Activities

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Northrop Grumman will upgrade and install Battlefield Airborne Communications Nodes on the US Air Force jet-propelled EQ-4B Global Hawk autonomous airborne system for $40 million, the US Department of Defense said in a press release.

"Northrop Grumman has been awarded a $39,947,203 letter contract for Battle Field Airborne Communications Node (BACN) for EQ-4B Global Hawk," the release stated on Wednesday. "Contractor will provide BACN payload modification, integration and installation onto the EQ-4B.

BACN is a high-altitude, airborne communications and information gateway system that functions 24 hours a day, seven days a week, according to published Northrop Grumman documentation.

The EQ-4B Global Hawk is produced by Northrop Grumman for the US Air Force.