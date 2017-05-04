Canadian Army Announces Plans for Arctic Emergency Response Exercise

"This exercise will confirm the 5th Canadian Division’s ability to initiate and support Joint Task Force Atlantic in the conduct of domestic operations in response to major emergencies in Atlantic Canada, in a timely and effective manner," the release stated.
During the May 5-7 exercise, reserve and regular force soldiers will establish territorial battalion bases throughout the western region of Nova Scotia province and exercise command and control elements of an emergency operation, the release explained.
Joint Task Force Atlantic is one of six regional joint task forces located across Canada to conduct continental operations by the Canadian armed forces, according to a government website.
All comments
Show new comments (0)