Canadian Army Announces Plans for Arctic Emergency Response Exercise

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — An annual military drill to prepare for emergencies in Canada’s eastern Arctic territory is scheduled for three days beginning Friday, the Canadian Army announced in a press release on Wednesday.

"This exercise will confirm the 5th Canadian Division’s ability to initiate and support Joint Task Force Atlantic in the conduct of domestic operations in response to major emergencies in Atlantic Canada, in a timely and effective manner," the release stated.

During the May 5-7 exercise, reserve and regular force soldiers will establish territorial battalion bases throughout the western region of Nova Scotia province and exercise command and control elements of an emergency operation, the release explained.

Joint Task Force Atlantic is one of six regional joint task forces located across Canada to conduct continental operations by the Canadian armed forces, according to a government website.