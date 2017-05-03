Register
    the guided missile destroyer USS Decatur, right, pulling into position behind the Military Sealift Command USNS Matthew Perry, during a replenishment-at-sea, seen from the bridge of the guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance, in the South China Sea.

    Trump’s Pentagon Blocks US Navy Missions in Disputed South China Sea

    © AP Photo/ US Navy
    Military & Intelligence
    The US Navy has reportedly sent multiple requests to conduct freedom-of-navigation missions in the controversial South China Sea, but the Pentagon has denied them all.

    The Navy wants to send its warships within 12 nautical miles of the Spratly Islands claimed by Taiwan, China and Vietnam, according to multiple published reports. US Pacific Command would not disclose further information to the American military publication Stars and Stripes. 

    The new policy could signal a major softening in posture toward China by the Trump administration. After vowing to label China a currency manipulator, a March Treasury Department report found that China in fact has not been unfairly devaluing the renminbi. Trump later echoed this line. Further, despite claiming that he would renegotiate trade deals between the US and China, no such activity has emerged in the early days of the Trump presidency.

    “[N]ow is not exactly the right time to call China a currency manipulator,” the president told supporters at a rally April 29, as he is hoping to get China on board to “solve” the North Korean “problem.” 

    ​The US National Security Council is "not holding" freedom-of-navigation operations (FONOPS), an unnamed White House official told Breitbart in March, before Steve Bannon left the National Security Council. Bannon was the executive chairman of Breitbart before joining the Trump administration.

    The Pentagon simply may not have enough staff to complete the operations, Stars and Stripes noted. While more than 50 positions remain open in the Pentagon that can only be filled by presidential appointments, only Defense Secretary James Mattis has been approved by the Senate. 

    One expert, however, wasn’t so sure that it was a staffing issue. "I think we can conclude this isn’t just inertia," Euan Graham of the Lowy Institute said. "This is taking on the hallmarks of a conscious policy." 

    Magazines featuring front pages of US President Donald Trump (L) and China's President Xi Jinping (R) are displayed at a news stand in Beijing
    © AFP 2017/ NICOLAS ASFOURI
    US Foreign Policy, Ties to China Improved Under Trump - Lawmaker

    During his Senate confirmation hearing, now-US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson called Chinese island-building in the South China Sea "illegal" and threatened to blockade China’s access to the South China Sea – statements condemned by Beijing as "unprofessional."

    The last iteration of FONOPS in the South China Sea occurred in October 2016, before Trump was voted into office.

