Russia's Aerospace Forces to Conduct Missile Attack Warning Exercises

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia's Aerospace Forces will conduct missile attack warning exercises in 2017, the Russian Defense Ministry said Wednesday.

"Under the leadership of the Aerospace Forces commander, a command and post exercise will be held to control the orbital group during the warning of a missile attack and information support of the Russian Armed Forces," the ministry said.

On April 7, Russia conducted an anti-missile drill — just on the same day when the US attacked Syria with Tomahawks.