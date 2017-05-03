India, Russia Set Up Joint Venture to Make Kamov Multi-Role Helicopters for IAF

New Delhi (Sputnik) — India's Ministry of Corporate Affairs incorporated the India-Russia Helicopters Limited Company on Tuesday.
"This marks the formal creation of the Joint Venture between Hindustan Aeronautics Limited of India and Russian Helicopters and Rosoboronexport of Russia and is a key milestone in the production of Ka-226T helicopters in India with Russian collaboration," a press release from the Indian embassy in Russia said.
Indian Defense Minister Arun Jaitley had said recently that New Delhi and Moscow have been involved in a discussion to set up another manufacturing plant in India but had not said what the product would be.
All comments
Show new comments (0)