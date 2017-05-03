Register
18:39 GMT +303 May 2017
Live
    Search
    India's supersonic Brahmos cruise missiles

    India Launches Land Version of BrahMos Amid Tension on Pakistan Border

    © AP Photo/ Ajit Kumar
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 5710

    The Indian Army conducted the second launch of its advanced land attack version of BrahMos supersonic cruise missile in consecutive days amid intense pressure on the Narendra Modi government to retaliate against Pakistan for allegedly beheading two soldiers.

    New Delhi (Sputnik) — The Army had test-fired the long-range tactical weapon from the same location on Tuesday.

    "South Western Command's Corps ‘Strike One' successfully carried out the firing of the advanced BrahMos Block III land attack cruise missile system in the Andaman & Nicobar Islands on the 3rd of May 2017 for the second consecutive day. The successive launches reinforce the formidable weapon's precision strike capability," an Indian Army statement said.

    The Indian Army's Brahmos Missiles, a supersonic cruise missile, are displayed during the Republic Day Parade in New Delhi, India.
    Gurinder Osan, File
    Indian Army Carries Out Two Successful BrahMos Missile Tests Over 48 Hours
    These successful firings of the supersonic cruise missile were carried out in full operational land-to-land configurations from Mobile Autonomous Launchers (MAL) at its full-range. "Meeting all flight parameters in a copybook manner while conducting high level and complex maneuvers, the multi-role missile successfully hit the land-based target with desired precision, in both the trials demonstrating its accuracy of less than one meter," statement added.

    This is the fifth consecutive time when the Block-III version of BrahMos LACM has been successfully launched and hit the land-based target in "top-attack" mode, an incredible feat not achieved by any other weapon system of its genre.

    ​The Indian Army was the first land force in the world to deploy the BrahMos in 2007 and later it has raised several regiments of this formidable weapon.

    The Indian Army's Brahmos Missiles, a supersonic cruise missile, are displayed during the Republic Day Parade in New Delhi, India.
    Gurinder Osan, File
    India to Test-Fire BrahMos Missile From Sukhoi-30 Next Month
    Experts, however, do not link the consecutive tests with the recent tension with Pakistan. "It has nothing to do with tension at western border. Indian Army conducts various tests of to check their own readiness of their own crews. These tests will be done in future as well because it will become part of some more regiments," retired Brigadier Rumel Dahiya, a defense analyst, said.

    In the latest case of cross-border firing and alleged mutilation, the Indian Army on Monday said two of its soldiers were attacked and killed in a gruesome manner by Pakistani forces in Krishna Ghati sector on Monday. The Pakistani director general of military operations, however, refused any such charge and sought incontrovertible evidence on the alleged mutilations.

    Related:

    Indian Army Carries Out Two Successful BrahMos Missile Tests Over 48 Hours
    India Test-Fires BrahMos Supersonic Cruise Land Attack Missile
    India to Test-Fire BrahMos Missile From Sukhoi-30 Next Month
    India Test-Fires Land Attack BrahMos Cruise Missile From Stealth Frigate
    Tags:
    BrahMos, missile launch, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Land of Vibrant Traditions: Explore the Other Side of China
    Land of Vibrant Traditions: Explore the Other Side of China
    Senatorial Advisory
    Governmental Guidance Advised
    T-72B3 tank
    T-72B3, a Sporty Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok