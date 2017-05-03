India Launches Land Version of BrahMos Amid Tension on Pakistan Border

New Delhi (Sputnik) — The Army had test-fired the long-range tactical weapon from the same location on Tuesday.
"South Western Command's Corps ‘Strike One' successfully carried out the firing of the advanced BrahMos Block III land attack cruise missile system in the Andaman & Nicobar Islands on the 3rd of May 2017 for the second consecutive day. The successive launches reinforce the formidable weapon's precision strike capability," an Indian Army statement said.
This is the fifth consecutive time when the Block-III version of BrahMos LACM has been successfully launched and hit the land-based target in "top-attack" mode, an incredible feat not achieved by any other weapon system of its genre.
#WATCH: Army test fired Brahmos Block- III missile from Andaman & Nicobar Islands, yesterday. (Source: Indian Army) pic.twitter.com/kWAoVCIKq2— ANI (@ANI_news) May 3, 2017
The Indian Army was the first land force in the world to deploy the BrahMos in 2007 and later it has raised several regiments of this formidable weapon.
In the latest case of cross-border firing and alleged mutilation, the Indian Army on Monday said two of its soldiers were attacked and killed in a gruesome manner by Pakistani forces in Krishna Ghati sector on Monday. The Pakistani director general of military operations, however, refused any such charge and sought incontrovertible evidence on the alleged mutilations.
All comments
Show new comments (0)