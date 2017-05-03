Register
17:09 GMT +303 May 2017
Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    A PAK FA T-50 fighter jet

    Russia's New 5th Generation Fighter Jet Just Turned Into a Deadly 'Ship Slayer'

    © Sputnik/ Alexey Filippov
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    11171110

    Russia's new Sukhoi T-50 PAK-FA fighter jet has just been given another ability – the means to destroy surface warships. Sputnik spoke to military expert Andrei Golovatyuk to find out whether it's now appropriate to add 'ship slayer' to the fifth-generation aircraft's list of capabilities.

    On Wednesday, Russia's Izvestia newspaper reported that the Kh-35UE tactical cruise missile, an upgrade of the Kh-35 jet-launched subsonic anti-ship missile, has been incorporated into the Sukhoi T-50's array of potential armaments. 

    The weapon, capable of targeting and destroying everything from landing craft to aircraft carriers, as well as ground targets, including hard points, warehouses and even mobile military equipment, is able to bypass missile defense interceptor systems, as well as advanced electronic jamming, thanks to its dual-band active/passing homing guidance system.

    T-50 (PAK FA)
    © Photo: Russian Defense Ministry
    Flying High: Russia's T-50 Super Jet Preparing to Soar With Next-Gen Engine
    It is the ability to target an array of ground-based targets, along with a shorter intake and folding wings, which distinguish the Kh-35EU from its predecessor.

    Experts speaking to Izvestia said that the Kh-35UE's successful incorporation into the T-50's arsenal effectively turns it into a 'multifunctional fighting machine' whose characteristics go far beyond those of a mere fighter aircraft.

    The Kh-35UE tactical cruise missile
    © Photo: Pliskin
    The Kh-35UE tactical cruise missile

    Nikolai Vasilyev, chief designer of the Kh-35UE at the Korolev-based Tactical Missiles Corporation, told Izvestia that testing of the cruise missile on the T-50 has already been completed, with the weapon proving fully compatible with the plane's onboard equipment. When deployed, the cruise missile will be mounted underneath the T-50's wings.

    Overhaul of Tu-160 planes at Kazan Aircraft Plant. File photo
    © Sputnik/ Maksim Bogodvid
    PAK DA: Russian Defense Ministry Reveals When New Stealth Bomber Will Fly
    Vasilyev also reminded the newspaper that the Kh-35UE has demonstrated itself effectively on the carrier-based variants of the MiG-29K and MiG-29KUBR fighter planes, and on the Ka-52 attack helicopter.

    Asked to comment on this development, Andrei Golovatyuk, a retired colonel and respected Russian military analyst, told Radio Sputnik that he found it unsurprising that the Kh-35UE, a universal cruise missile, has found its way into the T-50's arsenal.

    The military analyst recalled that Russia's fifth-generation fighter uses the latest stealth and avionics technology, "and, accordingly, more modern armaments, both those that exist and those being developed by our engineers." Overall, "this is an airplane that's entering a new, fundamentally more advanced level," he said.

    "As for the [Kh-35UE], it is simply unique," Golovatyuk added. For one thing, "this is a universal cruise missile, and can be placed on a variety of platforms –from ships, to airplanes, to helicopters, to coastal defense missile systems. In other words, the T-50 is considered as one of most promising platforms for this missile."

    The Admiral Kuznetsov
    © Sputnik/ Oleg Lastochkin
    Russia's New Supercarrier Being Built to Protect Russian Interests, Not to Engage in Muscle-Flexing With US
    "What is the special know-how of this missile in combination with the T-50?" the analyst asked. "They can enter the target's zone of destruction without entering the perspective enemy's zone of air defense. The missiles are used according to the principle that upon launch, the missile instantly finds its target and independently directs itself toward it."

    "In other words, the methodology here is 'launch it and forget about it'; the missile itself finds its target. Therefore the name 'slayer of ships' is in this case fully justified," Golovatyuk concluded.

    Planned to be introduced into service with the Aerospace Defense Forces next year, the T-50, officially designated as a stealth air superiority fighter, is meant to eventually replace the Sukhoi Su-27 fourth-generation multirole fighter, in service with the Soviet and Russian militaries since the mid-1980s.

    In this image made from video, two F35A fighter jets sit on the tarmac at the Amari Airbase in Harjumaa, Estonia, Tuesday, April 25, 2017
    © AP Photo/
    F-35s on Russia's Borders: How Moscow Will Respond to Washington's 'Message'
    Since its first flight in the early 2010s, the T-50, part of the Prospective Airborne Complex of Frontline Aviation (PAK-FA) program, has receiving a vast series of upgrades to its avionics, stealth and armaments. On Wednesday, United Aircraft Corporation General Designer Sergei Korotkov confirmed that engineers are busy working on the creation of a next-generation engine for the plane, one that boasts increased thrust and fuel efficiency, lower cost, and improved reliability compared to the existing engine.

    With six machines expected to be delivered into the Russian Aerospace Defense Forces by next year, the military plans to equip the air force with about 55 T-50 fighters by 2020, with mass production beginning after that.

    PAK FA (Advanced Tactical Air Sistem) T-50
    © Sputnik/
    PAK FA (Advanced Tactical Air Sistem) T-50

    Related:

    Flying High: Russia's T-50 Super Jet Preparing to Soar With Next-Gen Engine
    'Inspection of Russian Aerospace Forces Reaffirms Readiness' to Fulfill Tasks
    Russia's New Supercarrier Isn't Being Built to Engage in Muscle-Flexing With US
    Share of Modern Arms in Russian Air Defense Troops to Reach Some 70% by 2018
    F-35s on Russia's Borders: How Moscow Will Respond to Washington's 'Message'
    India's Demand for Russia to Transfer Tech on PAK FA: Practical or Preposterous?
    PAK DA: Russian Defense Ministry Reveals When New Stealth Bomber Will Fly
    Tags:
    Kh-35UE, Kh-35, Kh-35U, Sukhoi PAK FA T-50, Russian Aerospace Forces, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Met Gala 2017: Celebrities Show Off Jaw-Dropping Red Carpet Looks
    Met Gala 2017: Celebrities Show Off Jaw-Dropping Red Carpet Looks
    Senatorial Advisory
    Governmental Guidance Advised
    T-72B3 tank
    T-72B3, a Sporty Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok