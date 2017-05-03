Polish President Approves Sending Troops to Romania, Baltic States

WARSAW (Sputnik) — Under the two orders, officially signed on Wednesday, 250 servicemen would be located to Romania and 200 troops would operate in Baltic states, mainly in Latvia, until December 31, 2017.

Along with the troops, the Polish Armed Forces will also send a tank squadron to Latvia and armored vehicles to Romania, in compliance with the president's order.

Duda's order comes amid NATO efforts to increase its presence in Eastern Europe in order to deter the alleged Russian aggression. After the summit in Warsaw in July 2016, the alliance decided to send international battalions formed by the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada and the United States to Poland, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia.

Reacting to NATO's move, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that Moscow has no plans to attack any NATO member.