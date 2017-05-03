Harris Gets $35Mln Contract to Help Ensure US Space Systems Superiority

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US Department of Defense said in a press release on Tuesday it has awarded US-based Harris Corporation $35 million to increase sustainment services for space superiority systems for the United States.

"Harris Corporation's Space and Intelligence Systems, Palm Bay, Florida, has been awarded a $35,473,193 to a previously awarded contract for Space Control Depot support," the release explained. "Contractor will increase sustainment services for space superiority systems."

Space superiority consists generally of offensive and defensive operations, according to published US Air Force reports. Satellites in earth orbit integrated with ground based stations work to provide US warfighters with intelligence and imagery on enemy positions and movements prior to and during conflict.

Space-based assets can also be used in an electronic warfare capacity to attack an adversary's space based and ground based communications gear, while defending against an electronic attack.

The Air Force underpins its space superiority mission by stressing integrated technologies and command and control systems, to track and locate space debris and enemy systems in space.