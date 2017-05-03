US Forces Join 10-Day ‘African Lion’ Military Exercise in Morocco

© REUTERS/ Brian Snyder Fifth Canadian of Moroccan Origin Denied Entry Into US

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Some 2,800 US forces participated in ten days of military drills with Moroccan, Tunisian and Spanish troops, the US Department of Defense announced in a press release.

"The purpose of African Lion 17, especially for the field training exercise portion, is… to build interoperability with the Moroccans and the other multi-national partners at African Lion," 25th Marine Regiment, 4th Marine Division, Marine Forces commanding officer Col. Morgan Mann stated in the release on Tuesday.

The exercises held at Cap Draa Morocco featured direct and live-fire training exercises utilizing small arms, medium and heavy machine guns, as well as rockets and other weapons systems, the release explained.

US Navy corpsmen with 4th Medical Battalion demonstrated first aid for a gunshot wound or other traumatic impact, the release noted.

The exercise also challenged participants to work through difficulties with communications and logistics that arose without notice, according to the release.