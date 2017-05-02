Russia Reduces Nuclear Arsenals Despite Unfavorable International Climate

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia continues to take concrete steps to reduce its nuclear arsenals, the implementation of the 2010 START treaty is going as scheduled, Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department for Non-Proliferation and Arms Control, Mikhail Ulyanov, said Tuesday.

"Despite the fact that international climate could be more favorable, Russia continues to take specific measures to reduce its nuclear arsenals. The implementation of the 2010 START Treaty goes as planned," Ulyanov, who heads the Russian delegation at the 1st session of the Preparatory Committee for the 2020 Review Conference of the Parties to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons.

"We intend to reach the agreed levels by February 5, 2018. This brings us to the point where all States with nuclear military capabilities must join the disarmament process," Ulyanov said addressing the committee.