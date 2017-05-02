US State Dept. Approves $253Mln Aircraft Sale to Kenya

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The agency said the sale would improve Kenya’s security as the country is undertaking "critical operations" against al-Shabaab terror group (banned in Russia).

"The proposed sale of the MD 530F helicopters, weapons, ammunition, support items and technical support will advance Kenya’s efforts to conduct scout and attack rotary wing aircraft operations in support of their AMISOM [African Union Mission in Somalia] mission," the release stated.

Kenyan forces are part of the UN-backed African Union Mission in Somalia, which was launched in 2007 and has continued through the latest Somalian war starting from 2009. Kenya has been participating in the mission since 2011.