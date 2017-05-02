India Test-Fires BrahMos Supersonic Cruise Land Attack Missile

NEW DELHI (Sputnik) — Meanwhile, Indian Defense Minister Arun Jaitley has urged its forces to be prepared at all times, as "preparedness is the best deterrent" and identified the expanding presence of extra-regional powers in Indian Ocean Region (IOR) as an area of concern.

The term "extra-regional power" predominantly refers to China, as the Indian Navy has informed the government about the presence of Chinese submarines in Indian Ocean Rim in the recent past.

"The land-to-land BRAHMOS Block — III was launched from a Mobile Autonomous Launcher and hit the target with bull's eye precision. The supersonic cruise missile successfully hit the land-based target with desired precision in a top attack configuration," an army official said.

Last month the Indian Navy had fired an extended-range version of the BrahMos missile from its Talwar class frigate INS Teg. The Indian Air Force has plans to test air versions of the BrahMos missile from a Su-30 MKI next month.