US Attack Submarine Cheyenne Visits Sasebo Base in Japan

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Sasebo base is located on the Japanese island of Kyushu. Both, US and Japanese ships dock at the base, which was expanded by former President Barack Obama’s administration.

"The visit strengthens the already positive alliance between the United States and Japan through the crew's interaction with the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force," the release stated. "It also demonstrates the US Navy's commitment to regional stability and maritime security in the US 7th Fleet area of operations."

The 362-foot long Cheyenne is one of 62 Los Angeles-class attack submarines and is homeported in the US state of Hawaii.

Cheyenne is currently on deployment in the Asia-Pacific as part of the US Navy’s 7th Fleet.