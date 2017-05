MOSCOW(Sputnik) — According to Shoigu, two aircraft are set to be created — a flying laboratory and a prototype.

"This complex will be able to quickly build up the radar field in a given operational direction. Its development is due to the emergence of new classes of targets, including the new generation operational-tactical aircraft," Shoigu said at a teleconference.

A-100 Premier aircraft is based on Il-76MD-90A aircraft and has PS-90A-76 turbofans.

In March, Deputy Defense Minister Yuri Borisov said that the testing of the aircraft would likely start in July.