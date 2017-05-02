Register
15:24 GMT +302 May 2017
Live
    Search
    Triumf S-400 anti air missile systems

    Russian Almaz-Antey to Present S-400, Buk-M2E Air Defense Systems at IDEF'17

    © Sputnik/ Alexei Danichev
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 25951

    Russia's Almaz-Antey defense corporation will for the first time take part in the International Defense Industry Fair (IDEF'17) in Istanbul to present its new air defense systems, including the S-400 system, the company's press service said on Tuesday in a statement.

    A woman walks near Russia's air defence system S-400 Triumf launch vehicles at the military exhibition
    © AFP 2017/ KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV
    Russian-Made S-400 to Help Turkey 'Achieve Greater Independence in NATO'
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the statement, Almaz-Antey will present its newest air defense models, including the surface-to-air missile systems S-400 Triumph, Buk-M2E, the short-range Tor-M2E system and others.

    "The Almaz-Antey concern is taking part in the IDEF exhibition for the first time," the company’s Deputy Director General Vyacheslav Dzirkaln said, as quoted in the statement.

    The IDEF'17 will be held in Turkey's Istanbul on May 9-12.

    Buk-M1 missile system. (File)
    © Sputnik/ Vladimir Fedorenko
    Syria May Ask Russia to Deliver Buk, Tor Air Defense Systems - Russian Lawmaker
    Negotiations on possible deliveries of the Russian S-400 air defense system to Turkey have taken place since 2016. In March, Sergey Chemezov, the chief executive officer of Russia's state corporation Rostec, said that Turkey was ready to buy the S-400 missile systems from Russia with a loan granted by Moscow, while on Thursday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russian and Turkish leaders might discuss the deliveries during talks in May.

    On Friday, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that Moscow and Ankara had reached an agreement on the purchase of the S-400 systems with the negotiations on joint production and the prices being underway.

    Related:

    Ukraine's Live-Fire Buk Missile System Drills to Involve NATO Troops - Military
    Russian Buk-M2 Crews Hold Military Drills
    On Alert: Crimea to Get BUK Missile Systems
    Tags:
    Buk-M2E, S-400, Almaz-Antey, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Auto Race Fit for a President: Russian F1 Grand Prix in Sochi
    Auto Race Fit for a President: Formula One Russian Grand Prix in Sochi
    Macron the Media Bouncer
    Macron the Media Bouncer
    T-72B3 tank
    T-72B3, a Sporty Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok