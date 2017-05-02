Russian Almaz-Antey to Present S-400, Buk-M2E Air Defense Systems at IDEF'17

Russia's Almaz-Antey defense corporation will for the first time take part in the International Defense Industry Fair (IDEF'17) in Istanbul to present its new air defense systems, including the S-400 system, the company's press service said on Tuesday in a statement.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the statement, Almaz-Antey will present its newest air defense models, including the surface-to-air missile systems S-400 Triumph, Buk-M2E, the short-range Tor-M2E system and others.
"The Almaz-Antey concern is taking part in the IDEF exhibition for the first time," the company’s Deputy Director General Vyacheslav Dzirkaln said, as quoted in the statement.
The IDEF'17 will be held in Turkey's Istanbul on May 9-12.
Negotiations on possible deliveries of the Russian S-400 air defense system to Turkey have taken place since 2016. In March, Sergey Chemezov, the chief executive officer of Russia's state corporation Rostec, said that Turkey was ready to buy the S-400 missile systems from Russia with a loan granted by Moscow, while on Thursday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russian and Turkish leaders might discuss the deliveries during talks in May.
On Friday, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that Moscow and Ankara had reached an agreement on the purchase of the S-400 systems with the negotiations on joint production and the prices being underway.
