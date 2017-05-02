Raytheon Wins $327Mln to Manufacture Missile Defense Radar for Navy

"Raytheon Co., Marlborough, Massachusetts, is being awarded a $327,146,998 to a previously awarded contract for Air and Missile Defense Radar (AMDR) low-rate initial production, the release stated on Monday. "This modification will provide for the first three Air and Missile Defense Radar low-rate initial production units, including non-recurring engineering efforts in support of production."
Also known as AN/SPY-6(V), AMDR supports long range, exoatmospheric detection, tracking and discrimination of ballistic missiles plus defense against air and surface threats, according to published reports. The system will be installed on next-generation Flight III Arleigh Burke destroyers.
AMDR uses Gallium Nitride (GaN) semiconductors that cost 34 percent less than alternatives and they deliver higher power and efficiency.
All comments
Show new comments (0)