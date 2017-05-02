Raytheon Wins $327Mln to Manufacture Missile Defense Radar for Navy

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US defense giant Raytheon has been awarded a $327 million contract for low rate production of three Air and Missile Defense Radar units, the US Department of Defense announced in a press release.

"Raytheon Co., Marlborough, Massachusetts, is being awarded a $327,146,998 to a previously awarded contract for Air and Missile Defense Radar (AMDR) low-rate initial production, the release stated on Monday. "This modification will provide for the first three Air and Missile Defense Radar low-rate initial production units, including non-recurring engineering efforts in support of production."

Also known as AN/SPY-6(V), AMDR supports long range, exoatmospheric detection, tracking and discrimination of ballistic missiles plus defense against air and surface threats, according to published reports. The system will be installed on next-generation Flight III Arleigh Burke destroyers.

AMDR uses Gallium Nitride (GaN) semiconductors that cost 34 percent less than alternatives and they deliver higher power and efficiency.