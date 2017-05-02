US Awards $90Mln to Two Contractors for Aircraft Carrier Modernization

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Two US defense contractors have received more than $90 million combined to provide engineering maintenance support services to modernize aircraft carriers, the Department of Defense said in a press release.

“AMSEC LLC, Virginia Beach, Virginia and Gryphon Technologies LLC, Washington, District of Columbia are being awarded an estimated $90,064,867… for engineering maintenance support services of aircraft carrier maintenance and modernization,” the release stated on Monday.

The contracts will also cover work on advanced planning, work package development, integration, and execution in the Norfolk, Virginia and San Diego, California navy yards, the Defense Department explained.

If all options are exercised, the total estimated value of the contracts combined will be $99 million and the ordering period of the contracts is expected to be completed by May 2022, the announcement added.