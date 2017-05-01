Register
00:15 GMT +302 May 2017
Live
    Search
    Iraqi citizens fleeing the fighting between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, walk in the desert as they try to reach a point where Iraqi forces transfer people from the the front line neighborhoods to refugee camps

    Nearly Half a Million People Displaced in Western Mosul Since February

    © AP Photo/ Hussein Malla
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 6801

    In a continuation of what the UN has termed the largest global humanitarian crisis since World War II, an estimated 425,000 civilians have been displaced during the ongoing military assault against western regions of the city of Mosul in northern Iraq.

    Beginning in February, the full-scale assault on the western area of the city of Mosul has resulted in the displacement of a minimum of 425,000 civilians, according to the Iraqi Ministry of Migration and Displacement.

    Pope Francis speaks during a meeting at the Malmo Arena in Malmo, Sweden, October 31, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Osservatore Romano
    Pope Compares Some EU Refugee Centers With Nazi Concentration Camps

    In a Monday statement, Iraqi Minister Jassem al-Jaff noted that a minimum of 600,000 civilians have been displaced since fighting began in the area in November 2016, to reclaim what is thought to be the primary stronghold of Daesh in the region.

    Of those 600,000, an estimated 425,000 of those have been placed in refugee camps since February.

    Al-Jaff stated that security forces in the area were working to evacuate families to safety, as well as returning those previously displaced to areas freed in the ongoing fighting, according to Iraqi News.

    A US-led military coalition, including Iraqi Army troops, retook most of eastern Mosul from Daesh in January, following three months of heavy fighting.

    According to UN figures, since the Syrian Civil War began in 2011, a quarter of a million people have been killed, and a minimum of 12 million civilians have been displaced, either fleeing the country or entering refugee camps. An estimated 8 million in the nation remain in dire need of assistance, including medical aid, housing, clean water and education.

    Widespread violence in that nation is ongoing, as Western nations continue to bomb areas in the war-torn country thought to be strongholds of terrorism.

    Related:

    Iraqi Vice President Describes Situation in Mosul as 'Catastrophic'
    US Soldier Dies After Explosion Near Mosul
    Real Life in Iraq's Mosul: No Food Left and Children Starving to Death
    Tags:
    refugee camp, refugee crisis, refugee, civil war, refugees, refugees, civil war, US-led coalition, Coalition, Iraqi Army, Iraqi armed forces, Mosul, Iraq
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Auto Race Fit for a President: Russian F1 Grand Prix in Sochi
    Auto Race Fit for a President: Formula One Russian Grand Prix in Sochi
    Macron the Media Bouncer
    Macron the Media Bouncer
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Combat Trainer
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Light Attack and Training Aircraft

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok