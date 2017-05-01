OSCE-Backed Multilateral Border Security Training Concludes in Kazakhstan

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The training is aimed at enhancing Kazakhstan’s border security measures and its ability to counter international security threats.

"An OSCE-supported five-day training course on risk profiling at border checkpoints to assist authorities in countering transnational threats concluded in Astana on 28 April 2017," the statement read.

According to the statement, several other OSCE-backed security enhancing activities will take place later in 2017 in the Kazakh cities of Aktobe and Kostanay.