NATO Considers Creating New Counterterrorism Post Following Trump’s Calls

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — A senior NATO official would oversee the alliance’s counterterrorism efforts, The Wall Street journal reported. However, some diplomats have expressed doubts about the official’s role because it would depend on whether or not the block decides to conduct counterterrorism activities, including training drills.

On April 12, Trump said in a joint press conference with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg that the United States will take steps to enhance the alliance.

The US president also stated that the block was no longer obsolete, contrary to the claim he was making during his campaign.

Trump noted that NATO allies should work together to resolve the "disaster" taking place in Syria.