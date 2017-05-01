Taiwan Launches Annual Military Exercises to Counter Beijing's Alleged Threat

© REUTERS/ Carlos Barria Trump Gives Into Chinese Pressure On Taiwan

BEIJING (Sputnik) — According to Radio Taiwan International, drills will be divided into two parts, in particular, computer-simulated war games and live-fire exercises. The first stage is set to last till Friday, while the life-fire exercises will take place on May 22-26.

The Taiwan forces will in particular train an amphibious landing attack on the islands of Penghu located in the Taiwan Strait.

In 1949, the Chinese Nationalist government was defeated by the Communists and had to flee from continental China to Taiwan, where it formed a separate government and declared itself to be the Republic of China.

Since then, relations between China and Taiwan have been strained, as China refuses to recognize Taiwan as a separate and independent political and diplomatic entity.

In 1992, representatives of mainland China and Taiwan reached a consensus on the "one China principle" implying that both mainland China and Taiwan are inalienable parts of the one single Chinese state.