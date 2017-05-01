Azerbaijan, Turkey Launch Joint Military Exercises Under Cooperation Agreement

© AFP 2017/ VANO SHLAMOV Azerbaijan, Georgia, Turkey Plan to Hold Joint Drills in Georgia in 2017

BAKU (Sputnik) — The main goal of the drills is to improve troops coordination through exchange of experience between the armed forces of Azerbaijan and Turkey, as well as to achieve better cooperation of military units of both countries, improve readiness and ability of units to conduct operations.

Armored vehicles, artillery cannons, mortars, combat and transport helicopters, as well as air defense and anti-aircraft missile units are set to take part in the joint exercises.

The drills will last till Friday.