Japanese SDF Helicopter Carrier Leaves Port to Escort US Vessels

TOKYO (Sputnik) — Izumo, the helicopter carrier of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) , has left its base on Monday to carry out a mission to escort US supply vessels in the region, local media reported.

According to the NHK broadcaster, Izumo left its Yokosuka base to conduct a mission to escort US vessels supplying US warships deployed in the region with fuel near the country's eastern Chiba prefecture.

The news outlet added that the JMSDF ship started its mission after the order of the country's Defense Minister Tomomi Inada issued after a request from Washington.

The United States has sent a naval group led by aircraft carrier Carl Vinson to the Korean Peninsula amid an aggravation of the situation in the region caused by North Korea's nuclear and missile tests.