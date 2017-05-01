Canadian Forces Combat Engineers Deployed in Latvia Under NATO Commitments

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — CBC News reported on Sunday that the combat engineers would build "a small town" for 500 soldiers with all necessary systems and facilities.

NATO has set a sustainable course for the alliance’s expansion by engaging Eastern European states since 2014, explaining the expansion as a response to Russia’s alleged meddling in the Ukrainian conflict. Moscow has repeatedly refuted such allegations and regards NATO's encroachments as provocative. At the NATO July 2016 summit in Warsaw, it was decided that the military alliance would send multinational battalions to Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia and Poland, at the request of these countries.