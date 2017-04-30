Register
19:27 GMT +330 April 2017
Live
    Search
    This picture taken on July 23, 2016 shows a crowd at a ceremony to unveil the AG600 amphibious plane in Zhuhai, in south China's Guangdong Province.

    Watch China's AG600, World’s Largest Amphibious Aircraft Pass First Ground Test

    © AFP 2017/ Str
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 29740

    The world’s largest amphibious aircraft, the Chinese-made AG600 has successfully conducted its first ever taxiing on a runway.

    The ground test was held in Zhuhai City, Guangdong Province. During taxiing, the aircraft's braking system was evaluated and its ability to stay in a straight line was tested, Xinhua News Agency reported.

    The video shows the AG600 making a 180-degree turn on the runway. It was reported that all the systems were functioning properly.

    Earlier, it was reported that the Chinese-made aircraft had passed engine tests and is expected to make its maiden flight in the first half of this year, according to Xinhua.

    It was noted that the first test flight from the ground would take place in May and from the water during the second half of 2017.

    China’s aircraft maker Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC) has spent almost eight years developing the AG600. Its primary function will be to carry out marine rescues and battle forest fires.

    It was reported that the AVIC has received an order for 17 aircraft. However, the price has not been disclosed yet.

    The 37-meter-long plane with a wingspan of 38.8 meters is about the size of a Boeing 737. It is meant to support emergency response efforts.

    The aircraft has a maximum takeoff weight of 53.5 tons and can collect 12 tons of water in 20 seconds.

    The crew of the AG600 will consist of three people who will be selected from the eight applicants currently undergoing training.

    Related:

    Homegrown Aircraft Carriers: Is China Seeking to Challenge US Naval Dominance?
    Beijing Launches First China-Made Aircraft Carrier Amid North Korean Crisis
    This is What China's 1st Domestically-Built Aircraft Carrier Means for its Navy
    China May Be Preparing Military Aircraft for Potential Conflict With North Korea
    China Reveals How Many Fighter Jets the New Aircraft Carrier Can Dock
    Tags:
    military, aircraft, video, test, amphibious aircraft, AG-600, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Living on the Volcano: Miraculous Kamchatka Nature Reserve
    Living on the Volcano: Miraculous Kamchatka Nature Reserve
    Macron the Media Bouncer
    Macron the Media Bouncer
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Combat Trainer
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Light Attack and Training Aircraft

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok