11:52 GMT +330 April 2017
    A Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) interceptor arrives at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, in this handout picture provided by the United States Forces Korea (USFK) and released by Yonhap on March 7, 2017. Picture taken on March 6, 2017

    National Security Adviser Reaffirms US to Pay for THAAD Deployment in S Korea

    © REUTERS/ USFK/Yonhap
    Military & Intelligence
    0 11515

    US National Security Adviser Herbert Raymond McMaster has reaffirmed on Sunday that Washington, and not Seoul, should pay for the deployment of its anti-ballistic missile system the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD), despite US President Donald Trump’s claims, media reported.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Friday Trump told in an interview with the Washington Times that Seoul should pay for the $1-billion defense system, which will be stationed in South Korea in order to shield it from a possible missile attack by Pyongyang. The South Korean military in response reiterated that its position on the system's deployment remained unchanged, meaning that Washington has to pay.

    A Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) interceptor arrives at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, in this handout picture provided by the United States Forces Korea (USFK) and released by Yonhap on March 7, 2017. Picture taken on March 6, 2017
    © REUTERS/ USFK/Yonhap
    Russia, China See Diplomacy as Only Solution of North Korean Crisis – Ambassador

    McMaster had a 35-minute talk with his South Korean counterpart on Sunday at Washington's request, saying that Trump's statements "were made in a general context with American people's hopes for [defense] cost sharing by allies in mind," as quoted by the Yonhap news agency.

    According to the agency, both sides have agreed that South Korea’s only contribution will be the land that it has provided for the THAAD deployment earlier.

    Protesters hold a cutout of U.S. President Donald Trump and images of the USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier and U.S. missile defense system THAAD, right, on a map of Korean Peninsula during a rally against U.S. deployment of the aircraft carrier to the Korean Peninsula, near the U.S. embassy in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, April 13, 2017
    © AP Photo/ Ahn Young-joon
    What is Behind Trump's $1 Billion Bill for THAAD to South Korea

    Kim and McMaster also agreed to increase their pressure on North Korea in cooperation with China and the international community in the light of Pyongyang’s failed missile launch on Saturday, the agency reported.

    On Friday, the South Korean Foreign Ministry’s representative said that Seoul has not received US demands to pay the costs of the THAAD despite Trump’s statements.

    In July 2016, Seoul and Washington reached an agreement to deploy THAAD in South Korea amid growing tensions with North Korea. China and Russia have criticized the decision, calling it inappropriate, possibly disproportionate and likely to affect the interests of other nations.

    The construction of the system had begun in South Korean Seongju County on Wednesday despite protests from the local residents.

    The THAAD system has a range of some 200 kilometers (125 miles) and is designed to intercept short, medium and intermediate ballistic missiles at the terminal incoming stage.

    Tags:
    Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense (THAAD), Donald Trump, South Korea, United States
