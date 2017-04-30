Register
01:15 GMT +330 April 2017
Live
    Search
    Mistral assault ships. file photo

    French Mistral Carrier Arrives in Japanese Waters as Regional Tensions Simmer

    © AFP 2017/ JEAN-SEBASTIEN EVRARD
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    192714

    France’s Mistral amphibious carrier has arrived in Japan to take part in Pacific drills, as tensions in the region relating to North Korea’s nuclear tests, American responses and Chinese maritime aspirations grow.

    The French Mistral high-tech amphibious helicopter carrier assault and command ship is moored on February 18, 2011 in the bay of Toulon, southern France
    © AFP 2017/ GERARD JULIEN
    Why France is Boosting Its Military Muscle in Pacific
    The Mistral arrived at the Japanese naval base of Sasebo on Saturday. The carrier will take part in military drills next month to practice amphibious landings on an island near Guam, about 2,500 km south of the Japanese capital of Tokyo, according to various media reports.

    The media first reported the idea to dispatch the Mistral to the Pacific almost s month ago, at the end of March. The French ship also has two British helicopters onboard.

    The drill coincides with North Korea's latest failed missile test, but officials say the drills had been planned for some time.

    "We did not expect the start of our visit to coincide with a North Korean missile launch," French Ambassador to Japan Thierry Dana said on the Mistral's bridge, according to RT.

    "Cooperation between our four nations in upholding laws, peace and stability in the region will display our readiness to deal with North Korea," he added.

    Both Japan and the United States are concerned about what they call China's efforts to extend its influence beyond its coastal waters and the South China Sea. France, which also owns several islands in the Pacific, shares these concerns to some degree.

    However, Chinese maritime aspirations have been overshadowed by North Korea's repeated missile tests. US President Donald Trump ordered several US ships, including the USS Carl Vinson supercarrier, to move to demonstrate to North Korea the potential military consequences of its nuclear ambitions.

    The Mistral is an amphibious carrier — a ship that carries amphibious armored vehicles for ground attack inside its hull. It can also carry helicopters and VTOL (vertical takeoff and landing) aircraft to support the littoral assault.

    Related:

    Chilean President Calls for Further Integration Within Pacific Alliance
    Japan Conducts Joint Drills With US Carrier Strike Group in Pacific Ocean
    Chinese Navy Holds Routine Drills in Western Pacific
    Tags:
    aircraft carrier, amphibious carrier, military drills, Mistral, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), China, Japan, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Night Rehearsal of the Victory Day Military Parade in Moscow
    Night Rehearsal of the Victory Day Military Parade in Moscow
    Macron the Media Bouncer
    Macron the Media Bouncer
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Combat Trainer
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Light Attack and Training Aircraft

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok