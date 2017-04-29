Russia to Showcase Naval Robots at Army-2017 Expo - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — He also added would involve combat actions at nighttime for the first time in the history of the event.

"For the first time, a demonstration of naval robots will take place at the Komsomolskoye Lake," Maj. Gen. Roman Kordyukov told the Echo of Moscow broadcaster speaking about the Army-2017.

He added that the visitors of the forum would also be able to attend a simulation of combat at night time.

On August 22-27, Russia will hold the Army-2017 exhibition to demonstrate high-tech military innovation and achievements. The event is expected to gather a number of officials and military experts from dozens of countries. The forum would use several venues, including the Komsomolskoye Lake, as well as the military-themed Patriot Congress and Exhibition Center, Kubinka airfield and Alabino training ground in the Moscow region.