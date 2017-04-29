MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia has deployed the battalion of S-400 Triumf air defense system on combat duty in the country’s northwestern naval base, the press service of the Russian Navy's Northern Fleet said Saturday.

"Today, the battalion, equipped with the S-400 Triumf, a new surface-to-air missile system, has entered combat duty of the national air defense of the Northern Fleet's Belomorskaya naval base. Before that the systems of the previous generation- S-300 Favorit were on duty,” the Northern Fleet's press service said.

The new generation system will provide air defense for the forces of the Belomorskaya naval base as well as for the shipbuilding, ship repair and other industrial enterprises of the cities of Severodvinsk and Arkhangelsk, according to the press service.

The S-400 Triumf is a next-generation mobile surface-to-air missile system which integrates a multifunctional radar, autonomous detection and targeting systems, anti-aircraft missile systems, launchers, and a command and control center. It is capable of firing three types of missiles that can hit aerial targets at short-to-extremely long ranges.