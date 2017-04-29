USS Carl Vinson Carrier Group Enters Sea of Japan Amid Heightened Security

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The carrier was accompanied by US and Japanese destroyers, which took part earlier in joint war games, Japan's NHK reported.

The fleet, referred to as "armada" by US President Donald Trump, will be stationed off the Korean peninsula, in a show of force directed at North Korea.

Earlier on Saturday, the North fired off another ballistic missile toward Japan, which the US Pacific Command said broke up over the North Korean territory.

The NHK said Japan remains on high alert following the apparently failed launch. The Japanese cabinet met for an urgent meeting earlier in the day, where ministers agreed to get ready for more provocations.