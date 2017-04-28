US Approves Sale of Large Aircraft Infrared Countermeasures System to NATO

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US State Department has approved the sale of Large Aircraft Infrared Countermeasures (LAIRCM) system components to the NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA), the Defense Security Cooperation Agency said in a press release on Friday.

"The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA) for Large Aircraft Infrared Countermeasures (LAIRCM) system components. The estimated cost is $33.5 million," the release stated.

The release noted that the equipment will enhance the self-protection capabilities of C-17 aircraft operated by NATO

The sale will increase the military strength of the NATO alliance and its partners and expand the capabilities of strategic airlift, the release added.

The prime contractor for the production of the equipment is Northrup Grumman.