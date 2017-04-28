'Inspection of Russian Aerospace Forces Reaffirms Readiness' to Fulfill Tasks

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia's Aerospace Forces have recently finished a control inspection held under the direction of Bondarev with involvement of units of Aviation, as well as of air defense and Space Forces.

"A control inspection of divisions and units of the Aerospace Forces has reaffirmed the readiness… to implement effectively their tasks… in fixed period of time," Bondarev said, as quoted by the Defense Ministry's press service.

The official added that the Aerospace Forces had also proved their readiness to protect facilities from the existing weapon systems used for aerospace attacks.

Over 50 aircraft and about 100 vehicles have been involved in the inspection.

Russia's defense minister lauded high combat capabilities demonstrated by the country's vehicles and equipment, including aircraft, in Syria.