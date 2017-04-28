Russia Calls on US, South Korea to Review THAAD Deployment

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The United States and South Korea should reconsider their decision to deploy the Terminal-High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) anti-ballistic missile system on the Korean Peninsula, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Gennady Gatilov told the UN Security Council on Friday.

"We call upon the United States and the Republic of Korea to review such a step," Gatilov said when speaking about the consequences of deploying THAAD.

On April 26, South Korean media reported that THAAD deployment was underway at a site in the Seongju County despite massive protests of local residents.

The THAAD agreement was reached by Seoul and Washington in July 2016 . The move came amid growing tensions spurred by North Korea's recurring ballistic and nuclear missile tests.

The THAAD system has a range of some 200 kilometers (125 miles) and is designed to intercept short, medium and intermediate ballistic missiles at the terminal incoming stage. The move to deploy it in South Korea has been criticized by neighboring China and Russia as inappropriate, possibly disproportionate, and affecting other countries' interests.