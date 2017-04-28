Turkey, Russia Reach Deal on S-400 Air Defense Systems Purchases - FM Cavusoglu

Register
    316713

    The Turkish foreign minister claims Ankara and Moscow are currently negotiating the price of S-400 air defense systems deliveries to the Middle-Eastern country.

    ANKARA (Sputnik) — Russia and Turkey reached an agreement on purchases of the S-400 air defense systems, the negotiations on the price are underway, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Friday.

    "We agreed in principle with Russia on S-400 purchases. The negotiations on the joint production and prices are underway," Cavusoglu told the Haberturk newspaper.

    On Thursday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan may discuss the deliveries of S-400 systems to Turkey during talks in May.

    On Monday, Erdogan's spokesman Ibrahim Kalin also confirmed that the discussion was on the agenda of the upcoming talks between the Russian and Turkish leaders.

    S-400 regiment enters on duty in Crimea. File photo
    © Sputnik/ Sergey Malgavko
    Russia's Brand-New S-500 Missile System to Have Unprecedented Damage Radius
    In March, Russian Presidential Aide for Military-Technical Cooperation Vladimir Kozhin said that Russia did not see Ankara's potential NATO membership as an obstacle for delivering the S-400 systems to Turkey.

    Negotiations on possible deliveries of the Russian air defense system to Turkey have been conducted by both parties since 2016. In March, Sergei Chemezov, Chief Executive Officer of Russia's state military equipment manufacturer Rostec, said that Turkey was ready to buy S-400 missile systems from Russia with a loan granted by Moscow.

    The S-400 Triumph is Russia's next-generation mobile surface-to-air missile system carrying three different types of missiles capable of destroying aerial targets at a short-to-extremely-long range. It integrates a multifunctional radar, autonomous detection and targeting systems, anti-aircraft missile systems, launchers, and a command and control center.

    Soldiers of the 4th Brigade Air Defense (NORAD) air and space defense forces (ASD) during the deployment of the Launcher antiaircraft missile system S-400 Triumph at a site in the Moscow region. Multi exposure.
    © Sputnik/ Grigoriy Sisoev
    Soldiers of the 4th Brigade Air Defense (NORAD) air and space defense forces (ASD) during the deployment of the Launcher antiaircraft missile system S-400 "Triumph" at a site in the Moscow region. Multi exposure.

    Tags:
    S-400, Mevlut Cavusoglu, Turkey, Russia
