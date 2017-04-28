Russian Airborne Troops to Receive Kornet-D1 Combat Missile Systems in 2 Years

© Sputnik/ Ruslan Krivobok Russian Airborne Forces Launch Drills in Crimea - Commander

ULYANOVSK (Sputnik)The Russian Airborne Forces will be armed with Kornet-D1 combat missile systems in two years, Commander of the forces Col. Gen. Andrey Serdyukov said Friday.

"Joint state tests will be conducted in the next two years and the new self-propelled anti-tank Kornet-D1 systems will be deployed," Serdyukov said.