28 April 2017
    Ka-226 helicopter

    Russia, India Shake Hands on Production of 200 Ka-226 Helicopters for New Delhi

    © Sputnik/ Ramil Sitdikov
    Military & Intelligence
    0 19250

    Sergei Chemezov, the head of Russia's Rostec corporation, said that Moscow and New Delhi have shaken hands on production of some 200 Ka-226 helicopters for India.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia will supply India with 200 Ka-226 helicopters under a contract worth over $1 billion, the head of Russia's Rostec corporation said Thursday.

    "We have signed a contract with India for joint production of Ka-226 helicopters," Sergei Chemezov said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

    "Forty helicopters will be ready for delivery, while [remaining] 160 will be built under license in India," Chemezov added.

    A pilot stands next to a Ka-226 helicopter at the ARMY-2015 international military technical forum held outside Moscow.
    © Sputnik/ Ramil Sitdikov
    Russian Helicopters to Build Ka-226T at 2nd Plant to Speed Up Delivery to India
    The Kamov Ka-226 is a lightweight, twin-engine  utility helicopter. It features an interchangeable mission pod allowing the use of various payload configurations.

    The joint venture agreement on Ka-226T helicopters was signed by Russia and India in October 2016. According to it, 200 helicopters are to be supplied to India within nine years, with 60 vehicles to be manufactured in Russia, and the other 140 in India. The agreement also stipulates maintenance, operation, repair and technical assistance of the helicopters.

