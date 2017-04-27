All Russia's Tu-160 Strategic Bombers 'to Undergo 100%, Deep Modernization'

KAZAN (Sputnik) — All Tu-160 Blackjack strategic bombers in service with Russia's Aerospace Forces will be fully modernized, Deputy Defense Minister Yuri Borisov said Thursday.
"All 16 Tu-160 planes in service will undergo a 100-percent, deep, modernization…In addition, Tu-22M3 [Backfire] bombers will be upgraded, as well," Borisov told reporters after visiting the Kazan aircraft manufacturing plant.
It is designed to engage targets around the globe with nuclear and conventional weapons.
Tu-160 and Tu-22M3 planes have participated in Russia's campaign against terrorists in Syria.
