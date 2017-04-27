All Russia's Tu-160 Strategic Bombers 'to Undergo 100%, Deep Modernization'

KAZAN (Sputnik) — All Tu-160 Blackjack strategic bombers in service with Russia's Aerospace Forces will be fully modernized, Deputy Defense Minister Yuri Borisov said Thursday.

"All 16 Tu-160 planes in service will undergo a 100-percent, deep, modernization…In addition, Tu-22M3 [Backfire] bombers will be upgraded, as well," Borisov told reporters after visiting the Kazan aircraft manufacturing plant.

The Tu-160, one of Moscow's most formidable weapons, is a supersonic variable-sweep wing heavy strategic bomber/missile carrier.

It is designed to engage targets around the globe with nuclear and conventional weapons.

Tu-160 and Tu-22M3 planes have participated in Russia's campaign against terrorists in Syria.