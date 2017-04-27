Register
27 April 2017
    Military parade in North Korea

    Russian Intel Equates US Scrapping ABM Treaty With N Korea's Nuke Ambition

    There is scarcely any difference between North Korea's nuclear program development and the United States' withdrawal from the Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty (ABM), Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service director said.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — North Korea's nuclear program development differs little from the United States' withdrawal from the Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty (ABM), Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Director Sergei Naryshkin said at an international security conference Thursday.

    "North Korea is subject to fierce international pressure due to its withdrawal from the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons and its excessive activity in the nuclear sector, but this step by Pyongyang differs little from Washington's decision to withdraw form the Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty," Naryshkin said.

    On Sunday, Japan and the United States started naval military exercises in the Pacific Ocean with participation of a US naval group led by the USS Carl Vinson, according to Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force. The group was sent by the United States to the Korean Peninsula amid growing tensions in the region.

    Military parade in North Korea
    White House Claims Beijing Now Views North Korea as Threat to Chinese Security
    North Korean state Rodong Sinmun newspaper reportedly said that Pyongyang was ready to show its military power in response to the US move to send its naval group, while the country's revolutionary forces could sink the USS Carl Vinson with a single strike.

    The situation on the Korean peninsula aggravated since North Korea carried out a number of missile launches and nuclear tests, with one of the latest constituting a launch of a ballistic missile from Sinpo, South Hamgyong province, in the direction of the Sea of Japan on April 5 and a missile test on April 16, claimed unsuccessful by the South Korean defense officials. The launches are considered to be in violation with the UN Security Council resolution.

    Safety Killed by Washington: 1972 Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty Between USSR, US
    The ABM Treaty between the Soviet Union and the United States was signed on May 26, 1972 in Moscow and entered into force on October 3, 1972. The treaty barred the parties from deploying anti-ballistic missile systems that could cover the entire territory of their countries, or providing a base for such broad-range defense.

    On December 13, 2002, then US President George W. Bush announced that Washington would unilaterally withdraw from the Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty. On June 13, 2002, the ABM Treaty became invalid.

