Register
01:59 GMT +327 April 2017
Live
    Search
    King Stallion

    King Stallion Cost Growth Makes F-35 Budget Mayhem Look Tame

    © YouTube/Sikorsky/arronlee33
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    1370 0 0

    The next-generation heavy-lift US Marine Corps helicopter doesn’t just have a super macho name — its costs are huge, too.

    There’s little reason to think this is the last time the Pentagon will come asking for more money for one of their grandiose defense programs. In an interview with Defense News, Col. Hank Vanderborght casually revealed that acquisition costs for the King Stallion helicopter jumped from $26.1 to $27.7 billion, basically chump change in comparison to the hundreds of billions budgeted for the Defense Department annually. 

    But for taxpayers, $1.6 billion is a big deal. With $1.6 billion, you could buy 200 million Chipotle burrito bowls. Vanderborght, however, is “not concerned” about the rampant cost growth.

    According to the Defense News report, Vanderborght disclosed that the the “average recurring flyaway cost” for the Pentagon to buy a King Stallion is purportedly stable at $87.1 million per unit, but government procurement officials told Sputnik that “unit costs” like this are perennially misleading — the Pentagon, and by proxy taxpayers, always cover big chunks of research and development costs, too. 

    If you factor in these extra costs and back out a new “unit cost” that includes all kinds of auxiliary expenses, the “program acquisition unit cost” soars all the way to $138.5 million per aircraft, Defense News noted

    In 2016, the Government Accountability Office produced a report on the King Stallion, a contract, of course, awarded to a Lockheed subsidiary, that found the unit price for the choppers was 14 percent higher than “baseline” estimates. On March 15, a Sputnik report pointed out that Congresswoman Niki Tsongas of Massachusetts said the unit cost had jumped again, and that now that Stallion would run 22 percent more per helo than the “baseline.”

    Lockeed Martin F-35
    © Photo: Lockheed Martin
    Pentagon Gives Lockheed Martin $10Mln to Reduce F-35 Costs

    The Marines plan to acquire 200 of the aircraft. “That cost growth multiplied 200 times is a heck of a lot of money,” Tsongas said. Indeed, Sputnik calculated that it amounted to $5.4 billion in new costs. 

    “Even if there is no additional cost growth, it seems worth pointing out that $122 million per aircraft in 2006 dollars exceeds the [2017] cost of an F-35A aircraft for the Air Force by a significant margin,” she said. 

    “We’re doing a lot of good things to control it,” Vanderborght said, in reference to the costs of the program. “I think that the things we’re doing to control it are working,” he added. Unfortunately there’s not much evidence to show for it, despite Vanderborght’s best attempts to downplay the significance of the story. 

    Related:

    Pentagon Likely to Throw $29B at Lockheed for King Stallion Chopper
    Putin Presents Bahraini King With Stallion, Receives Sword in Return
    US Marines Axe Online Classes, Use Real-World Training After Nude Photo Scandal
    Ospreys Join US Marines for Six-Month Australian Deployment
    US Marines' New Chopper to Be More Expensive Than F-35 Disaster
    Tags:
    cost growth, GAO, Pentagon, Sikorsky, US Marines, Niki Tsongas
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Ghosts of Chernobyl
    The Ghosts of Chernobyl
    Delta Airlines Gun Cartoon
    Leaving Your Gun Hidden in Plane Sight
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Combat Trainer
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Light Attack and Training Aircraft

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok