'Depressing': Russia Sees No Attempts by NATO to Restore Dialogue

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia does not see any attempts on the part of NATO to restore military dialogue with Moscow, Russia's Permanent Representative to NATO Alexander Grushko said Wednesday speaking at the Moscow Conference on International Security.

"The situation in this sense is depressing, we do not see any attempts to restore dialogue between the militaries on the part of the alliance," Grushko said.

introduced several rounds of sanctions against Russia on the pretext of its alleged involvement in the Ukrainian conflict, which Moscow has repeatedly denied. In response to the restrictive measures, Russia has imposed a food embargo on some products originating in countries that have targeted it with sanctions.

Using the Kiev coup-imposed regime's aggression against Donbass residents as a pretext, NATO has set a sustainable course for the alliance’s expansion by engaging Eastern European states since 2014. Moscow has repeatedly refuted allegations of being involved in the Donbass war, and regards NATO's encroachments as provocative. At the NATO July summit in Warsaw, it was decided that the military alliance would send multinational battalions to Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia and Poland, at the request of these countries.

Recently, on April 11, US leader Donald Trump ratified a protocol for Montenegro's accession to NATO despite protests in the Balkan nation, bombed by NATO in 1999.