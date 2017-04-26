'Catastrophic' Deterioration in Russia-West Trust Europe's Main Security Issue

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Modern Europe's main security problem lies in the "catastrophic" deterioration of trust between Russia and the West, Russian Chief of General Staff Gen. Valery Gerasimov said Wednesday.

"The main security problem of modern Europe lies in the fact that trust between the West and Russia is catastrophically decreasing," Gerasimov said at the VI Moscow Conference on International Security.

Long-overdue open and pragmatic ties between Russia and the West could bolster European security, according to Gerasimov.

"The West and Russia are beginning to understand the interests and concerns of each other. Dialogue is establishing between them, trust is gradually increasing," Gerasimov stated.

He expressed confidence that events developing along those lines would bolster security and stability in Europe, explaining it in the need to stabilize the situation and ensuring equal and undivided security in the region.

"But being realists, we undertake concrete practical measures to counter new challenges and threats," Gerasimov said.